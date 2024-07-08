Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,962,292 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 3,248,859 shares.The stock last traded at $11.12 and had previously closed at $8.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NKLA. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Nikola Stock Up 27.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $518.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.64.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($3.00). The company had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 million.

Insider Transactions at Nikola

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Girsky acquired 33,333 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $539,994.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,214.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKLA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the fourth quarter worth $93,633,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,262,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,074 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 65.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,695,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229,114 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,754,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 10.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,646,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 454,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Featured Articles

