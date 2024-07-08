NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Position Lessened by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc cut its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in NiSource were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $104,626.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,584.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

NiSource Stock Down 0.3 %

NI stock opened at $28.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.50.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.28%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Further Reading

