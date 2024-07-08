Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 28,395 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 4,820.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,984 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 28,395 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.09% of TopBuild worth $12,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 78.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 36.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 242.4% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLD. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.00.

TopBuild stock traded up $8.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $384.91. 187,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.81. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $217.08 and a 12 month high of $452.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $402.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.50. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.76.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total transaction of $219,526.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,475,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TopBuild news, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total transaction of $219,526.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total transaction of $2,018,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,054,920.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,994. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

