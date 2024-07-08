Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 3,670 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.12% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $96,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,707,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,191,334,000 after buying an additional 23,151 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,125,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,575,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 399,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $732,552,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 41.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 397,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,570,000 after purchasing an additional 116,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $805,529,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.70 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $69.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.60 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.72 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of CMG traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.60. 13,401,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,454,509. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.51, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $3,166,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,362,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,273,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $3,166,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,362,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,273,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $3,509,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,600 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 550,750 shares of company stock valued at $35,023,769. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.