Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,558 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.67% of Enphase Energy worth $108,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENPH. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Glj Research assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.82 price target for the company. DZ Bank began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.45.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 4.4 %

ENPH traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,115,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,104. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $192.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.08.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,305.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 349,526 shares of company stock worth $43,721,225. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

