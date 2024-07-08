Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,604 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,621 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.22% of Synovus Financial worth $13,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 333.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNV shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Synovus Financial stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.42. The company had a trading volume of 688,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,995. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $41.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.20). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $537.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. purchased 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.40 per share, for a total transaction of $916,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 41,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 172,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $4,356,802.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,293,259 shares in the company, valued at $32,590,126.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. acquired 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.40 per share, with a total value of $916,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,461.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,712 shares of company stock worth $4,528,878. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.