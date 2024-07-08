Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,961,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,008,776 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 1.54% of Unum Group worth $158,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $590,489,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 778,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,754,000 after purchasing an additional 357,475 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,590,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,109,000 after purchasing an additional 300,840 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 973,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,021,000 after purchasing an additional 292,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,017,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,225,000 after purchasing an additional 291,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,138.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,138.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNM traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $41.75 and a twelve month high of $54.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.02%. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

About Unum Group

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

