Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,420 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.15% of Yum China worth $23,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 3,107.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUMC traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.50. 1,031,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,168,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $61.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.33.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Yum China had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

