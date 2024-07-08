Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 141,031 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,368,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,031 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.27% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $86,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.80. 1,500,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,268,860. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.74. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $87.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

