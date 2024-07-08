Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 14,329 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,329 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.17% of Acuity Brands worth $13,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Acuity Brands

In other Acuity Brands news, Director Maya Leibman purchased 200 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $248.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,782.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $49,782. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

NYSE:AYI traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $238.07. The stock had a trading volume of 87,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,657. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $156.49 and a one year high of $272.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The electronics maker reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.33. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $968.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 4.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AYI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Acuity Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

