Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 598,207 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,663,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598,207 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 1.55% of Cognex worth $113,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at $11,454,000. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cognex by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,419,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,202,000 after buying an additional 262,003 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth about $12,417,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Cognex by 237.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 53,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 37,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,295,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,084,000 after purchasing an additional 61,890 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CGNX traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $47.61. 243,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,833. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 81.52 and a beta of 1.42. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $59.51.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $210.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.14 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 11.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CGNX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cognex from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cognex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cognex from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Cognex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.54.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

