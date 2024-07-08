Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 705,167 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 303.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705,167 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.13% of Dell Technologies worth $107,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,936,000 after acquiring an additional 58,590 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 171.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 1,475.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 290,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,230,000 after purchasing an additional 272,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Up 5.2 %

DELL traded up $7.19 on Monday, hitting $146.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,755,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,035,847. The company has a market cap of $103.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.00.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,205,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $159,018,661.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,725,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,705,689.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $10,144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,462,517.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,205,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $159,018,661.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,725,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,705,689.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,003,746 shares of company stock worth $810,957,221 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DELL. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

Get Our Latest Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.