Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 8,730 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,244,907 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.17% of Medtronic worth $195,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Medtronic by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,777,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,863,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Medtronic by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,817,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,901,357,000 after acquiring an additional 727,931 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,229,726,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,634,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,040,802,000 after buying an additional 346,641 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,089,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $893,352,000 after buying an additional 101,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.97. 2,297,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,272,375. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $98.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.56 and a 200 day moving average of $83.35.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

