Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.34% of Insperity worth $14,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Insperity by 387.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Insperity by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity Stock Performance

Shares of NSP stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.89. 38,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,244. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.74 and its 200 day moving average is $103.99. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.49 and a 1 year high of $123.21.

Insperity Increases Dividend

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 137.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSP. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NSP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $1,162,380.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,114,293.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $544,497.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,066.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $1,162,380.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,114,293.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,695 shares of company stock worth $2,044,864 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.