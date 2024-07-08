Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,711 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.07% of Zoom Video Communications worth $15,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.44.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,447,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of -0.05. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.63 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $288,353.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $288,353.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $92,910.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,093 shares of company stock worth $6,326,899 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

