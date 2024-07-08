Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,668 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.07% of Cardinal Health worth $19,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 98,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 601.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 81,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 70,285 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 365.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 85,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Cardinal Health stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,847. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.11 and a fifty-two week high of $116.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.5056 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 89.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

About Cardinal Health



Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

