Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,827 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 8,083 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.07% of Electronic Arts worth $23,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 269.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.91. 535,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.85. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.47 and a 52-week high of $144.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.15, for a total transaction of $127,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,715.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,479.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,039 shares of company stock worth $3,065,356. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

