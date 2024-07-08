Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,631 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.19% of Valero Energy worth $105,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of VLO traded down $3.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.79. 1,111,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,104,363. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $112.16 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The stock has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.47.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

See Also

