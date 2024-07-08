Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.05% of Fair Isaac worth $16,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,737,000 after acquiring an additional 398,900 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 39.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 366,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,633,000 after acquiring an additional 104,161 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 30.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,660,000 after acquiring an additional 82,699 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 283,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,072,000 after acquiring an additional 57,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $259,509,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 1.4 %

FICO stock traded down $22.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,529.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,160. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $792.47 and a 12 month high of $1,555.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,361.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,276.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,274.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,165,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,118 shares in the company, valued at $28,165,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,014 shares of company stock worth $31,012,918. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

