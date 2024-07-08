Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,677 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.37% of M/I Homes worth $13,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 7,561 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MHO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $2,342,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at $15,000,022. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan E. Krohne sold 9,000 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,609 shares in the company, valued at $440,298. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $2,342,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,000,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MHO traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,675. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.79 and a 52-week high of $140.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 2.23.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.82. M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Research analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

