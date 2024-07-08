Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.10% of SS&C Technologies worth $15,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $168,860,000. Junto Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,471,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,904,000 after acquiring an additional 951,269 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,305,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 243.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 507,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,029,000 after buying an additional 359,741 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 375.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 417,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,494,000 after purchasing an additional 329,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.
SS&C Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.10. 166,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,060. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $65.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.38.
SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.25%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSNC. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $639,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $2,027,750. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
SS&C Technologies Profile
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
