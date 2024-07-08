Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.25% of Tenable worth $14,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TENB traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.80. 161,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,774. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.48 and a beta of 0.86. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $53.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.56 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 949 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $41,727.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,876.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $212,279.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,457 shares in the company, valued at $15,817,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $41,727.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,132 shares of company stock worth $1,049,183. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Tenable in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

About Tenable

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Featured Articles

