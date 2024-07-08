Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,443,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,855 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Sysco were worth $117,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.90.

Shares of SYY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.55. The company had a trading volume of 556,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,241. The company has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 49.76%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

