Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stock Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,232,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,708 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.07% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $13,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TME. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 41.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 432.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 330,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 268,202 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 262.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,344,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,956,000 after buying an additional 1,697,604 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 65.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,928,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,725,000 after buying an additional 4,317,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

TME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $14.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,287,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,226,646. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.68. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $15.77.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.29 million. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 18.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s payout ratio is 28.26%.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

