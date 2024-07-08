Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,978 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Equinix were worth $135,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 0.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQIX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $872.33.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $755.59. 111,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,200. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $677.80 and a 12 month high of $914.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $756.35 and a 200 day moving average of $798.35. The firm has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.41, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

