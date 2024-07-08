Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,723,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517,734 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.36% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $84,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPE traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,718,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,192,771. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.47.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on HPE. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 30,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $628,756.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,866. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

