Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 33.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,195,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 548,044 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Kroger were worth $125,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Kroger by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Kroger by 334.3% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 370.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of Kroger stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,690,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,250,388. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $58.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.54 and its 200 day moving average is $51.19.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $45.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, June 17th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 30,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $1,693,450.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,582.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

