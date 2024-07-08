Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.68% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $14,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,000 after acquiring an additional 27,102 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 348.7% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 592,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,648,000 after acquiring an additional 460,473 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 449.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 793,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,082,000 after acquiring an additional 649,001 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 870.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,688,000 after acquiring an additional 213,014 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 49,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 28,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMPH shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.15. 196,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.18. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $67.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $171.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $147,184.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,635.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $147,184.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,635.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,596 shares of company stock worth $313,544 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

