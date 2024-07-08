Nordea Investment Management AB Has $104.93 Million Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,840,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027,636 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.23% of Kraft Heinz worth $104,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $1,098,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 251.3% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 24,199 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 137,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 75,149 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,661,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,450,000 after acquiring an additional 118,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,469,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,916,368. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.86. The company has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.87%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

