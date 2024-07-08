Nordea Investment Management AB Has $114.93 Million Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 912,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361,276 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $114,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 298.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 277,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,103,000 after buying an additional 36,296 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,554,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,147,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,515,000 after buying an additional 518,433 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.13. 366,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,171. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.75. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $105.69 and a 1-year high of $153.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.64.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

