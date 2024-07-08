Nordea Investment Management AB Has $128.85 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 468,915 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Workday were worth $128,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $3,537,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Workday by 22.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Workday by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 394,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,603,000 after buying an additional 35,140 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 93,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,551,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 843,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,302,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total value of $14,833,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 843,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,302,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total value of $669,267.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,759,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 389,162 shares of company stock worth $87,128,156 in the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $227.16. The company had a trading volume of 796,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.01 and a twelve month high of $311.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.71 and its 200-day moving average is $261.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Workday from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $321.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on WDAY

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.