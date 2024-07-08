Nordea Investment Management AB Has $131.61 Million Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 453,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,688 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.40% of Rockwell Automation worth $131,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROK. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 33,600.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 295,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,658,000 after buying an additional 294,337 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2,932.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 246,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,445,000 after purchasing an additional 238,097 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,222,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $38,275,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 420,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,247,000 after buying an additional 89,207 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total value of $63,579.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,547.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $265.86. 140,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,208. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.09. The company has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.00 and a twelve month high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

ROK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.57.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

