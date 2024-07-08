Nordea Investment Management AB Has $14.90 Million Position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 386,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,687 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.12% of H World Group worth $14,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in H World Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,460,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in H World Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,389,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,888 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in H World Group by 563.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 451,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,091,000 after acquiring an additional 383,298 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in H World Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,229,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,540,000 after acquiring an additional 382,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in H World Group by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 755,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,264,000 after purchasing an additional 329,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of H World Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of H World Group in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of H World Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd. CLSA began coverage on shares of H World Group in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.10. 1,427,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,734. H World Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.76.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter. H World Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 28.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that H World Group Limited will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

