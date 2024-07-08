Nordea Investment Management AB Has $14.93 Million Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,140 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.24% of Qualys worth $14,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,756,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $737,286,000 after acquiring an additional 16,331 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Qualys by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,095,000 after purchasing an additional 21,439 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Qualys by 50.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 501,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,743,000 after purchasing an additional 169,293 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Qualys by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,719,000 after purchasing an additional 197,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Qualys by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 275,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $141.60. 106,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,746. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.49. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.67 and a twelve month high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. Qualys had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The business had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $83,504.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,144.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $83,504.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,144.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,034 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total transaction of $661,414.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,608 shares in the company, valued at $31,743,967.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,531 shares of company stock worth $3,833,431 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

