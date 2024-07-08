Nordea Investment Management AB Has $14.94 Million Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 159.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,515 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.05% of Zscaler worth $14,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,843,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,426,000 after acquiring an additional 206,908 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $217,683,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 19.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 619,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,294,000 after acquiring an additional 102,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $117,599,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 412,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,297,000 after acquiring an additional 65,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,313.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,148,154.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ZS. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Zscaler from $258.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zscaler from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zscaler from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.21.

Zscaler Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ZS traded down $1.55 on Monday, hitting $200.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,222,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,480. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.85. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.59 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

