Nordea Investment Management AB Has $15.78 Million Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $15,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 928.6% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $457.33.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $428.75. 125,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $430.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.79. The company has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $306.63 and a 12 month high of $446.32.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

