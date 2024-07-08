Nordea Investment Management AB Has $16.54 Million Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,446 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,946 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $16,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 234.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,690,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,487 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,456,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,203 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,589,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,942 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 832.6% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,032,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,596 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

HDB stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.14. 1,027,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,218,332. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $52.16 and a 52 week high of $71.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.93.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $9.72 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.7008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

