Nordea Investment Management AB Has $16.57 Million Position in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 763,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 31,954 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $16,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in SK Telecom by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in SK Telecom by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in SK Telecom by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in SK Telecom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SK Telecom by 1,558.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter.

SKM traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.74. 118,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,260. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $22.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.16.

SK Telecom ( NYSE:SKM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SKM. Nomura raised SK Telecom from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SK Telecom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

