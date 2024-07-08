Nordea Investment Management AB Has $16.65 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 68.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 57,103 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $16,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,984,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,106,001,000 after acquiring an additional 755,588 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,583,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,927,263,000 after acquiring an additional 503,923 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,182,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257,201 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,905,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,357,392,000 after acquiring an additional 363,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $769,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $858,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,321,088.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $1,733,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,387 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,867.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $858,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,321,088.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,730 shares of company stock worth $31,921,649 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.52.

View Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.70. 11,791,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,725,854. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.58 and a 1-year high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.57) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.