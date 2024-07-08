Nordea Investment Management AB Has $17.03 Million Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,324 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.20% of Old Republic International worth $17,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORI. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 526.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of Old Republic International stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.08. 472,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,856. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.85. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $24.89 and a 12 month high of $32.26.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 4,503 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $140,853.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 4,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $140,853.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Dare sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $39,987.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,295.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,172 shares of company stock valued at $282,286 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORI

Old Republic International Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.