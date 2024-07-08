Nordea Investment Management AB Has $175.54 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,005,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,328 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.11% of Texas Instruments worth $175,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.86 on Monday, reaching $200.65. 1,365,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,467,528. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $206.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.44. The company has a market cap of $182.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.43.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

