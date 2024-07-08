Nordea Investment Management AB Has $18.52 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,911 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $18,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.6% during the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.79.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total value of $554,140.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total value of $554,140.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $589,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ISRG traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $444.58. 542,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,456. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $448.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $410.21 and a 200-day moving average of $387.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

