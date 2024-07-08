Nordea Investment Management AB Has $18.69 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in General Electric were worth $18,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.6% during the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 1.1% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:GE traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $162.75. 1,510,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,206,258. General Electric has a twelve month low of $84.42 and a twelve month high of $170.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $178.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.59 and a 200 day moving average of $152.92.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Argus raised their price objective on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Electric

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.