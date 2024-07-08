Nordea Investment Management AB Has $20.29 Million Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 870,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,326 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $20,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675,824 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,495 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,937,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,249,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,554,000 after acquiring an additional 850,687 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $134,076,817.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,520,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,224,376.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,918. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $134,076,817.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,520,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,224,376.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,372,153 shares of company stock valued at $239,941,245 over the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NYSE PLTR traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.73. 43,452,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,941,645. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The firm has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a PE ratio of 227.35, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.83.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.88 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

