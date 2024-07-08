Nordea Investment Management AB Has $21.12 Million Stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,011 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.07% of Onsemi worth $21,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $697,276,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth $418,102,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Onsemi by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,335,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,124,000 after buying an additional 828,944 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Onsemi by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,989,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,717,000 after purchasing an additional 785,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Onsemi by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,218,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,835,000 after buying an additional 645,969 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Onsemi

In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Onsemi news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Onsemi from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.28.

Onsemi Stock Performance

ON traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,764,406. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.67 and its 200-day moving average is $73.89.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

