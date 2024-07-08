Nordea Investment Management AB Has $24.44 Million Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 809,932 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 35,128 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.08% of HP worth $24,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter worth $940,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in HP by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 825,044 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $21,204,000 after purchasing an additional 144,997 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HP by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,368 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HP by 1,581.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in HP by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,080,900 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $79,179,000 after purchasing an additional 618,961 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

HP Price Performance

HPQ traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,293,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,150,142. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $39.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.76. The company has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HP

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.