Nordea Investment Management AB Has $80.38 Million Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 666,156 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 87,612 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.32% of PulteGroup worth $80,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3,463.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHM traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.19. The company had a trading volume of 536,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $68.80 and a one year high of $122.72. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.85.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. On average, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. Zelman & Associates raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.21.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

