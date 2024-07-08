Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.34% of Atkore worth $23,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 405.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Insider Activity at Atkore

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $78,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,154.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $91,784.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,944.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $78,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,154.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Atkore in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Atkore Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATKR traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $130.86. The company had a trading volume of 121,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,143. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $194.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $792.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.22 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 43.19% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Atkore’s payout ratio is currently 7.98%.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

