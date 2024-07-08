Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,518,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 421,908 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $172,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 121.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 50.8% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SNX traded up $2.04 on Monday, reaching $111.73. The stock had a trading volume of 485,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,383. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.96. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $89.73 and a 12-month high of $133.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.78.

In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,400,041.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,400,041.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $2,313,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,095.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

