Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,436 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $20,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,706,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 17,552 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after purchasing an additional 37,108 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 510,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,541,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPG. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.89.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.4 %

SPG traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.74. 209,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,263. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.86. The company has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.75. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $157.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,259,500.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

